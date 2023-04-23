CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $2,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 238.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

