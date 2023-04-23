CX Institutional Sells 3,042 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,777,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 402,816 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX Price Performance

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.