CX Institutional Trims Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

CX Institutional lowered its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,935,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AOA opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

