D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 185 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Constellation Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.44%.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Featured Articles
