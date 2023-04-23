D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BX opened at $89.45 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 443.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

