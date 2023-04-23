D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after acquiring an additional 355,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $111.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $139.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

