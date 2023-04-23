D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $15.06 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,735 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 28,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Adobe by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $377.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,690,829. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

