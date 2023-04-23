D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,332 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $157.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

