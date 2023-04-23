D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,883 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,265,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,437,000 after buying an additional 321,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.33 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

