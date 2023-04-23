D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.10 and its 200 day moving average is $229.89.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

