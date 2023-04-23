D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,956 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.23. The company has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

