D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,786 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

