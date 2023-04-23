DA Davidson Cuts MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $42.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MP Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.78.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Down 5.5 %

MP stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. MP Materials has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $43.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.