DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Down 3% This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 3% against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00005229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $216.30 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,644,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

