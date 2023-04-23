Dero (DERO) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $7.59 or 0.00027511 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $102.36 million and approximately $275,771.71 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,590.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00313128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.00568889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00071638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00435815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003610 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,480,524 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

