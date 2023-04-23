Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $290.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $300.22 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $304.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average is $248.36. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

