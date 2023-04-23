DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 6,823 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.