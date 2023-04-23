DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 830 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAT opened at $220.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

