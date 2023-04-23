EAC (EAC) Trading 78.2% Higher This Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 172.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, EAC has traded 78.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $162.47 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00313666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01106454 USD and is down -63.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.