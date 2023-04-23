Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 2.4 %

EBMT stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBMT. Hovde Group lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Recommended Stories

