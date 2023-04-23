easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given New GBX 610 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.18) to GBX 610 ($7.55) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HSBC raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut easyJet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $517.50.

easyJet Price Performance

ESYJY stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

