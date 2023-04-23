easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Raised to GBX 610

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.18) to GBX 610 ($7.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of easyJet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded easyJet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $517.50.

ESYJY stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

