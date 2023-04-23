Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edenred from €63.00 ($68.48) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edenred from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Edenred Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Edenred has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32.

About Edenred

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

