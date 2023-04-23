EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys 451 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,293,000 after acquiring an additional 377,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,211,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $331.09 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $335.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.63. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,377 shares of company stock worth $23,883,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

