EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,500 shares of company stock worth $12,865,815. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.77 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

