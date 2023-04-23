EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $661,692,000 after acquiring an additional 238,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $169.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.97. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

