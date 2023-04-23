EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.56 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $1,946,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at $51,538,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,132,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,292 shares of company stock worth $4,849,258 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Stories

