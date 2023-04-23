EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $947,000 Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Duolingo by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $140.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $146.40.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,088. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

