EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 2,764 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,022,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

