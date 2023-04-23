EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 713 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $69.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.73 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $1,314,505.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,618,307.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $264,668.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $1,314,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,618,307.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,152 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.