Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.