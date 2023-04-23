Ellevest Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CI opened at $252.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.17. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

