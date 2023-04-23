Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.