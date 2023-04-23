Ellevest Inc. Has $433,000 Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 101.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after buying an additional 249,528 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after buying an additional 180,753 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

