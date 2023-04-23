Ellevest Inc. Has $525,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Shares of ISRG opened at $300.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $304.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

