Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $661.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

