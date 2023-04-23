Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortive Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

