Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Intuit by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 45,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Intuit by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Intuit stock opened at $446.40 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.29.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.94.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

