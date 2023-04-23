Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.42 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
