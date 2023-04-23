Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 80,115 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 875.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,115 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.28% of 908 Devices worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MASS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 171.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,622 shares of company stock valued at $225,190. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

MASS stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 71.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASS. Stephens started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

