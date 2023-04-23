Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 513,514 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,514 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Cinemark by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.