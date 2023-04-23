Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 8.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $232.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $390.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.69.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

