Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.21% of 908 Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,459,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,844 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 14.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after buying an additional 288,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 57,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The company has a market cap of $251.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.61. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,622 shares of company stock valued at $225,190. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

