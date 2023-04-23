Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $877,000 Stock Position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 422.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 11.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NewtekOne Stock Down 2.9 %

NewtekOne stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.28. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.21 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 37.47%. Equities analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,975,295.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,660.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,295.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $348,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

