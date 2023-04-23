Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $153,000 Investment in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,108 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.06% of First Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Bank by 46.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Bank by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth about $284,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $189.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.73. First Bank has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). First Bank had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

