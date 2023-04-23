Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 218,255 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218,255 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Integer were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 34.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Integer by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

