Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 402 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

