Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,542. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.