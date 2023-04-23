Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Price Performance
Shares of WATT opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $27,013.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energous (WATT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.