Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

Shares of WATT opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $27,013.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energous Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Energous in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the second quarter worth $53,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

