Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $222,300.29

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00006102 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $115.63 million and $222,300.29 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,670.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00313809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00570899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00071972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.17 or 0.00437895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003603 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,481,888 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

